‘Ye Luthrey’ Video Song From Rishi Kapoor And Paresh Rawal’s Sharmaji Namkeen Movie Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's last movie is Sharmaji Namkeen… As he couldn't complete the full movie, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and for the first time a single role is essayed by two actors in one movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the new video song "Ye Luthrey…" from the movie and showcased a glimpse of this amazing plot.

Producer Farhan Akhtar shared the video of the "Ye Luthrey…" song on his Instagram page and treated all the fans of Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal… Take a look!

Going with the song, Rishi Kapoor finds the best opportunity as a cook after his retirement. He joins as a cook in Juhi Chawla's house and impresses them with his amazing and tasty cook-ups. He daily steps out from his house with some or the other reason and reaches Juhi's house. They all welcome Sharma ji and treat him as his family member. They dance, sing and enjoy together and make Sharmaji's retirement life into a joyous one!

Going with the trailer, Sharma ji steals the show with his amazing cooking skills. But after his sons find out the truth, they ask Shama ji to stop his cooking job. So, we need to wait and watch how will Sharma ji convince his family and enjoy his retirement life as a cook.

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under the Excel Entertainment and McGuffin Pictures banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi and Taaruk Raina. This movie will be a direct OTT release and will air from 31st March, 2022 on Amazon Prime OTT platform!