'Yoddha' Song Teaser From Akshay Kumar And Manushi's Prithviraj Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi are all set to entertain their fans with their upcoming movie 'Prithviraj'… Being the life story of a great king, Akshay Kumar will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Manushi is essaying the role of his wife Sayogita. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all engaging the audience with their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the teaser of the song "Yoddha…" and showcased queen Sayogita's characterisation!



Akshay Kumar shared the song teaser on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "गाथा गरिमा और शौर्य की।Witness the song teaser of #Yoddha now and watch the full song ONLY IN THEATRES! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

In the teaser, Prithviraj is seen fighting with his opponents in the war while the queen Sayogita is seen practising the techniques of war along with other women.

Manushi also shared the teaser of the song and jotted down the characteristics of Princess Sayogita… "She was brave and fierce. She was Princess Sanyogita. Watch the song teaser #Yoddha and catch the full song ONLY IN THEATRES! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!