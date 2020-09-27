YRF 50: Aditya Chopra Unveils The New Logo Of Yash Raj Films On This Special Occasion

Yash Raj Films… This ace production company has unveiled the new logo as this production company clocked 50 years today. On this special occasion, ace producer Aditya Chopra dropped the new logo video on the official Instagram account of YRF banner.

This post has the new logo of the YRF production house… This video showcases the wonderful journey of Yash Raj Films. This new logo also shows off posters the blockbusters films which were bankrolled by this ace production banner in the last 50 years. It has captured 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dhoom 3', 'Lamhe', 'Dum, Laga Ke Haisha', 'WAR', 'Chak De India', 'Mardaani', 'Chandni', 'Dhoom 2', 'Hum Tum' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' posters make us slowly reach the logo of the YRF banner. The soothing background score and gleamy golden aura of the video made the video a worth watch.



Today being 88th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, his son Aditya Chopra reminisced his father on this special day and dropped a heartwarming note about the 50-year long journey of this ace production house.

He wrote, "In 1970, my father left the security and comfort of his brother Mr B R Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art gave birth to Yash Raj Films." Yash ji laid a foundation for YRF banner on 27th September 2020.

He added, "In 1995, as Yash Raj Films entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge released. The historic success of that film gave me the confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. I wanted us to achieve a certain scale so that we could retain our independence before they came in. My father contradicted his own conservative mindset and bravely indulged all my bold initiatives. And in a span of 10 quick years, we went from a film production house to India's first fully integrated independent film studio... Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. But at the same time, it's also been a bold, forward-looking company, constantly trying to push itself in embracing technology and innovations to be ahead of the curve. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films."

Even ace filmmaker Karan Johar also retweeted this post and dropped a few heartfelt words about Yash Chopra…

His movies made me love the movies...his hand on my head gave me the strength to stand tall behind the camera..Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker but a bonafide institution...a legacy so beautifully and Brilliantly taken forward by my mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra....#YRF50 pic.twitter.com/uj4NLwpypB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 27, 2020



Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra died in 2012 and his best movies were Kabie Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Band Baaja Baaraat, Chak De India, Sultan and War.

