Bollywood's Ace Actor Dino Morea Is Introduced As 'The God'

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Akhil Akkineni is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with Agent movie. As he is essaying the role of a spy in this action thriller, there are many expectations on it. Already the makers dropped the intense teaser and peppy "Rama Krishna…" break-up song and created noise on social media. Earlier they also introduced Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev and dropped his first look poster. Off late, they unveiled the first look poster of deadly antagonist Dino Morea and introduced them as 'The God'.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "He is as tough as he looks. Introducing the Versatile #DinoMorea as 'THE GOD' from #AGENT. Brace yourselves to witness his brutal action in CINEMAS FROM APRIL 28th #AGENTonApril28th".

Dino Morea looked deadly holding a machine gun in this poster and is introduced as 'The God' sporting in a black outfit and long hair.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Character Introduction:

• Akhil Akkineni Jonathan 'Johnny' Raj Shekawat

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Dino Morea

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

• Sakshi Vaidya

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…