Booking Open for ‘Mirai’, Buy Tickets Online Now I Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj

Fans of action-packed family entertainment can now pre-book tickets for #MIRAI exclusively on District India, India’s premier ticket booking platform. The film promises India’s most ambitious action-adventure, perfect for kids and families, and best experienced on the big screens.

The movie features Teja Sajja as the superhero and Manchu Manoj in the villain role. The movie brings a thrilling mix of action and adventure.

The makers took to X to officially announce that pre-bookings are live ahead of the grand worldwide release on 12th September.