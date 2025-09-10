  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Booking Open for ‘Mirai’, Buy Tickets Online Now I Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj

Booking Open for ‘Mirai’, Buy Tickets Online Now I Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj
x

Booking Open for ‘Mirai’, Buy Tickets Online Now I Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj

Highlights

Exciting news for movie fans! Pre-book your tickets for #MIRAI, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, in District India. Grand release worldwide on 12th September.

Fans of action-packed family entertainment can now pre-book tickets for #MIRAI exclusively on District India, India’s premier ticket booking platform. The film promises India’s most ambitious action-adventure, perfect for kids and families, and best experienced on the big screens.

The movie features Teja Sajja as the superhero and Manchu Manoj in the villain role. The movie brings a thrilling mix of action and adventure.

The makers took to X to officially announce that pre-bookings are live ahead of the grand worldwide release on 12th September.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick