Live
- Indian knowledge is supreme: Allam
- Bollineni Nursing college students honoured by Guv
- SVCE holds smart communication skills training
- Telangana govt sets up relief centre for to assist those stranded in Nepal
- Tirupati farmers hit streets demanding urea procurement
- Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
- Nepal's Gen Z Movement Demands Constitutional Reform And Asset Recovery After Government Collapse
- Deepika Padukone Turns Baker for Daughter Dua’s First Birthday
- PWD’s greenery maintenance: Tree pruning on roads every sixth month
- Delhi Floods: Atishi urges govt to announce immediate relief for flood-hit families
Booking Open for ‘Mirai’, Buy Tickets Online Now I Teja Sajja & Manchu Manoj
Highlights
Exciting news for movie fans! Pre-book your tickets for #MIRAI, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, in District India. Grand release worldwide on 12th September.
Fans of action-packed family entertainment can now pre-book tickets for #MIRAI exclusively on District India, India’s premier ticket booking platform. The film promises India’s most ambitious action-adventure, perfect for kids and families, and best experienced on the big screens.
The movie features Teja Sajja as the superhero and Manchu Manoj in the villain role. The movie brings a thrilling mix of action and adventure.
The makers took to X to officially announce that pre-bookings are live ahead of the grand worldwide release on 12th September.
Next Story