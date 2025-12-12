‘Border 2’ makers unveil new poster; teaser to release on Vijay Diwas

The makers of the highly awaited sequel Border 2 have released a powerful new poster featuring the film’s four lead actors—Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty—together for the first time. Along with the poster, the team announced that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on December 16, marking Vijay Diwas.

The poster highlights each actor’s distinct persona: Sunny Deol returns in his iconic, battle-hardened look, Varun Dhawan appears fierce and determined, Diljit Dosanjh exudes raw emotional strength, and Ahan Shetty stands out with a bold, youthful sense of duty.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch – ek saath! #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026.”

Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s 1971 military victory over Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war, making the teaser launch date especially symbolic.

Recently, Ahan Shetty’s first-look poster received strong appreciation from fans. Expressing gratitude, he said the response left him “deeply humbled,” adding that wearing the uniform in the film carries immense responsibility. “I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer,” he shared.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Films, Border 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama hits theatres on January 23, 2026.