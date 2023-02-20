First weekend global box office collections for Dhanush's movie 'Sir'

Dhanush's Telugu version of 'Vaathi', 'Sir', has been making waves in the Telugu states. On its second day of release, it managed to achieve breakeven in several territories, thanks to Dhanush's powerful performance and GV Prakash's solid background score that drew large crowds.

Here's a breakdown of 'Sir's' first weekend collections:



Nizam: 6.7 Cr



Ceeded: 2.25 Cr

UA: 2.15 Cr

East: 1.5 Cr

West: 0.67 Cr

Guntur: 1.35 Cr

Krishna: 1 Cr

Nellore: 0.6 Cr

Total - AP/TG: 16.22 Cr

The movie's breakeven mark in the Telugu states is around Rs 18 crores, and based on its current form, it is likely to reach that mark and turn a profit soon. Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Hyper Aadi, and Sai Kumar, among others. The music for 'Sir' is composed by GV Prakash.

With an aggressive marketing campaign, 'Vaathi' generated a lot of hype in the Telugu states and was expected to perform well. The makers even arranged paid premieres, showing their confidence in the film's storyline."

