Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the box-office winner currently. The film had the biggest ever release in Telugu states and it is the first big release in Telugu, after the lockdown. Pawan Kalyan played the role of a lawyer in the film. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla played the other roles in the movie.

In three days of release, the film managed to make a grand revenue at the box office. The film unit is extremely happy with the way things are progressing at the box office. They have intensified the promotional campaign to catch the attention of more people at the box office.

The film unit decided not to provide the official collection details but we hear that the movie grossed over 90 crores in the first three days. The distributor share was 60 crores and it will reach a mark of 100 Cr gross by the end of the day. The film is performing well in the USA too.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is produced by Dil Raju.