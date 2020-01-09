Early Repots: Rajinikanth's Darbar Movie First Day Box Office Collections

Superstar Rajinikanth teamed up with director Murugadoss for an exciting project titled Darbar. The makers are extremely happy with the film's openings. As expected, the movie opened grandly in both the Telugu states as well as Tamilnadu. There were early shows in many areas. Rajinikanth wants to make it big with this film and has tried to present himself in the best way possible.

Putting the age-old story aside, Rajinikanth put a lot of effort to look good and entertain the audiences in the perfect mass character. Although Rajini plays a cop in the film, his mass angle got elevated perfectly.

According to the early trade estimates, the film has a fair chance to register good numbers at the box-office on the first day. Darbar might become the career's best opener for Rajini in the Telugu states.