Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie 3 days box office Collection report

Superstar Mahesh Babu's new movie Sarileru Neekevvaru released on Saturday. The film is currently performing very well at the box-office. The makers are extremely happy with the way things are progressing at the box-office. The film unit has opened up about the box-office report of the film. The film's producer Anil Sunkara opened up saying that the exhibitors, buyers and distributors got more than 50 per cent of their investment on the release day.

"Happy to inform that for the first time in the history of TFI all the exhibitor's buyer's distributors got more than 50 per cent of their investment on the 1 st day itself. Never Before Ever after BLOCKBUSTER KA BAAP. And this is just the beginning." posted Anil Sunkara on his Twitter profile.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced jointly by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju.