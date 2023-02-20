SIR/Vaathi Breaks Records: Dhanush's Career-Best Opening Grosses 50 Crore in 3 Days

Kollywood star Dhanush's recently released Tamil-Telugu bilingual social drama, SIR (Vaathi in Tamil), has registered the highest-ever opening in the actor's career so far. In the 3-day opening weekend, SIR and Vaathi together amassed a solid Rs 51 crore gross at the box office worldwide. The film's makers have just shared these numbers on social media, much to the joy of all Dhanush fans.

Going by the current trend at the ticket counters in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu, both SIR and Vaathi seem to have passed the Monday litmus test with flying colors. The important message on today's education system the film conveys has struck a chord with fans. Mollywood actress Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani played key roles in this Venky Atluri directorial. The film has its soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar.















