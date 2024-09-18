Live
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Films, Prabhas' Kalki, and Ranbir’s Animal
Record-Breaking Performance: Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office, surpassing major Bollywood releases. On Day 32, the film earned ₹6.75 crore, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.
Comparison with Other Hits:
●Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan): ₹1.98 crore on Day 32.
●Jawan (Shah Rukh Khan): ₹2.96 crore on Day 32.
●Animal (Ranbir Kapoor): ₹1.45 crore on Day 32.
●Kalki 2898 AD (Prabhas): ₹4.7 crore on Day 32.
Surpassing Previous Blockbusters:
●Dangal (Aamir Khan): ₹94 lakh on Day 32.
●Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Salman Khan): ₹38 lakh on Day 32.
Current Standing:
●Stree 2 has exceeded the collections of other major films from 2023 such as Dunki (₹454 crore), Tiger 3 (₹464 crore), and Gadar 2 (₹686 crore).
●The film is now among the top in terms of box office collection, with Animal, Pathaan, and Jawan still ahead.
Box Office Figures:
●India net collections: ₹554.85 crore.
●India gross collections: ₹662.25 crore.
●Overseas collections: ₹128 crore.
●Total worldwide box office: ₹790.25 crore.
Stree 2 has proven its remarkable staying power and continues to be a major success in the Bollywood film industry.