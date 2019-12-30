Venky Mama Movie 16 days box office collection report

Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput played the lead roles in the film Venky Mama. KS Ravindra aka Bobby directed the film. Suresh Productions and People Media Factory jointly produced the film. The movie completed a run of 16 days at the box-office and it made a share of around 30 crores in both the Telugu states

The area-wise break up of Venkatesh starrer Venky Mama is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 11.44 Cr

Ceded: Rs 4.57 Cr

Uttarandhra: Rs 4.78 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.18 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.73 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.22 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.36 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.96 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 2.62 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.20 Cr

Total 16 days AP/TS Venky Mama Box office Collections: Rs 29.24 Cr Shares

Total 16 days Worldwide Venky Mama Box office Collections: Rs 35.06 Cr Shares