Boyapati planning something big for ‘Akhanda 2’

The anticipation surrounding Akhanda 2, the highly awaited sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, has reached fever pitch, especially with the reunion of Nandamuri Balakrishna and his favorite director, Boyapati Srinu. Known for their electrifying collaborations, their partnership promises to take the stakes higher than ever.

What makes Akhanda 2 even more thrilling is the unique approach being taken in its production. A significant portion of the film is currently being shot at the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the most sacred and massive religious gatherings in the world. Director Boyapati Srinu and his team are working tirelessly on this portion of the film, capturing real footage from the ongoing event, a rare feat in Indian cinema.

Boyapati himself confirmed that a crucial segment of the film involves the real-life Aghoras at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Unlike other films that rely on prosthetics or set recreations to depict the mystical figures, Akhanda 2 is using actual footage from the Mela, bringing an unprecedented level of authenticity to the screen.

The raw energy and intensity of this sequence promise to deliver goosebumps not just to Nandamuri fans, but to moviegoers across the board. The use of real locations and actual footage adds an entirely new dimension to the film, making it a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

As the final stages of this exciting shoot wrap up, Akhanda 2 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking film that will undoubtedly set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema. Fans and film lovers are in for an unforgettable experience when the film hits theaters.