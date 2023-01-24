Breaking News: 'Naatu Naatu' Song From RRR Movie Gets Nominated For Oscars 2023

It's a great day for all the Tollywood movie lovers as RRR movie finally got its name in the nomination list of the prestigious Oscars 2023. As expected the popular song "Naatu Naatu…" which bagged the 'Golden Globe' award made its presence in the 'Original Song' category.



Along with the "Naatu Naatu…" song even, "Applause", "Hold My Hand", "Lift Me Up" and "This Is A Life" songs are there in the nominations of the 'Original Song' category.

RRR movie was produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and it had Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran a few others in prominent roles.