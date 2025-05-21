Cast Reflect on Reimagining Lilo & Stitch for a New Generation

A wave of nostalgia is set to hit cinemas this week as Disney’s much-anticipated live-action Lilo & Stitch makes its debut on 23 May. Bringing together heartfelt storytelling, offbeat humour and cosmic chaos, the reimagined family favourite is poised to be a standout release of the summer.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film brings fresh faces and seasoned talent together, with Maia Kealoha playing the spirited young Lilo and Sydney Agudong portraying her protective older sister, Nani. The cast also features Courtney B. Vance as social worker Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as the eccentric scientist Dr Jumba, and Tia Carrere as the warm-hearted Mrs Kekoa. Long-time Disney collaborator Chris Sanders returns to voice Stitch, the mischievous alien with a big heart.

Sanders, who originated the voice of Stitch in the 2002 animated version, admitted he felt some apprehension when he first heard about the live-action adaptation. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” he said. “There’s always uncertainty when something so loved is being reimagined. But once I was asked to be part of it, it felt completely right. Like returning home.”

Zach Galifianakis, known for his quirky comedic roles, brought Dr Jumba to life – despite often acting opposite thin air. “Most of the time, we had a tennis ball or a bit of tape standing in for Stitch,” he joked. “Sometimes a cuddly toy made an appearance – but honestly, all three gave pretty strong performances!”

The early response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it Disney’s most successful live-action remake to date. Critics have applauded the film for preserving the charm and emotional depth of the original while introducing fresh energy and visual wonder. Particular praise has been given to Kealoha’s heartfelt portrayal of Lilo, and the incredibly detailed, lifelike version of Stitch, which has been dubbed “irresistibly adorable.”

With its blend of emotion, imagination, and island spirit, Lilo & Stitch is expected to enchant audiences of all ages.

The film opens in Indian cinemas on 23 May 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – promising a cosmic adventure the whole family can enjoy.