'Caste-ing Call?': Google searches for Pravasthi Aradhya’s caste raise eyebrows amid reality show ruckus

Hyderabad: Netizens are turning to Google not to search for Pravasthi Aradhya’s songs, but her caste. Yes, you read that right. Amid a simmering reality show controversy, the most-Googled question in parts of South India last week was: “What is Pravasthi Aradhya’s caste?”

Pravasthi, the young singing sensation familiar to audiences of Paadutha Teeyaga and other television music shows, recently made headlines after levelling allegations against big names like Oscar winners M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose, and popular singer Sunitha. While the industry responded with counter-statements and clarifications, the internet took a sharp detour — right into caste territory.

According to search trends, curiosity peaked on April 17 in Andhra Pradesh, with around 75 people looking up her caste. Telangana followed suit on April 23, and even Tamil Nadu joined the digital digging. Clearly, some people are more interested in her background than her backstory.

What started as a discussion about fairness and discrimination in reality TV has spiralled into yet another reminder of how caste remains a stubborn social obsession — even in 2025. The irony? While the world debates AI ethics and space tourism, a section of the Indian internet is still asking, “But what caste is she?”

This online caste-chase raises a bigger issue: why should talent be boxed in by identity? Reality shows are meant to give all children a stage, not a spotlight on their surnames. And yet, controversies like these may discourage gifted kids from underrepresented backgrounds, making them think twice before stepping up to the mic.

It's time to ask ourselves — are we judging contestants or castes? In the age of instant information, maybe we should be searching for answers that actually matter — like how to build fairer platforms, not filter people through outdated labels.

One thing’s clear: while Pravasthi’s voice might be rising, so are some troubling questions about what still echoes through our digital halls.