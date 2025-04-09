Catch Andaz Apna Apna in Theaters Again on April 25, 2025

The classic Bollywood comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, is back in cinemas after decades! It will be re-released on April 25, 2025, giving fans a chance to relive the hilarious moments of this timeless film.

The film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, with great performances from Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Their amazing chemistry and comic timing have made the movie a fan favorite for years.

Helmed by Raj Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna continues to entertain audiences with its witty script, unforgettable dialogues, and funny characters. It's a perfect blend of comedy that appeals to both old and new generations.

Now, for the first time in years, fans can experience the magic of Andaz Apna Apna on the big screen once again. Gather your friends and family for an evening of non-stop laughter, and don’t miss the chance to see this iconic comedy in theaters!