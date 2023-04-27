CBFC Raises Eight Objections After Censoring Akhil's Agent

Tollywood's Highly Anticipated Spy Thriller 'Agent' Starring Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya to Release Worldwide This Friday

Directed by Surender Reddy and backed by solid promotions, the multilingual movie has garnered high expectations. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised eight objections after censoring the film, resulting in the muting of a few cuss words and blackening of a couple of violent scenes to comply with regulatory guidelines.

The movie features Malayalam megastar Mammootty in a pivotal role, with Dino Morea playing the antagonist. Produced by Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainment, the spy thriller's music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha.