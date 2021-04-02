Celebreties appreciate 'Thalaiva' on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award

Amit Shah

@AmitShah

Rajnikanth ji is a true legend, a versatile actor, whose acting and cinematic talent has millions of fans across the world. I join our countrymen in congratulating Shri @rajinikanth Ji for being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Sadhguru @SadhguruJV

Congratulations for receiving #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Few have found enduring adulation like you have in your celluloid journey. Your passion for cinema, your warmth & humanity have endeared you to millions. Best Wishes & Blessings. –Sg @rajinikanth

Mohanlal @Mohanlal

Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Ram Charan

@AlwaysRamCharan

Congratulations Super Star @rajinikanth Garu on being conferred

with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your contributions to the world of Cinema gets it's due recognition.

Actor Karthi

@Karthi_Offl

Nation's highest honor for films bestowed upon our Superstar who has been entertaining us and lifting our spirits for the past five decades. Vazhthukkal @rajinikanth sir.

sonu sood

@SonuSood

Thank you so much sir for honouring @rajinikanth sir with this prestigious award. Had a chance to share screen with him during my movie #chanramukhi . The most humble star I have ever worked with. He truly deserves this honour. @narendramodi sir

Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar

Heartiest congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the nation's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! You're always an inspiration, very well deserved.

Mohan Babu M @themohanbabu

#DadasahebPhalkeAward for my friend @rajinikanth ! That's my Friend! He deserves many more laurels! Proud moment for me!!!!!!