Celebreties appreciate 'Thalaiva' on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award
After the announcement of ‘Dadasaheb Phalke award’ to Superstar Rajini Kanth, famous personalities from different sectors congratulated the “Robo” actor for bagging the award. Here are some of the tweets by celebrities congratulating ‘Thalaiva’.
Amit Shah
@AmitShah
Rajnikanth ji is a true legend, a versatile actor, whose acting and cinematic talent has millions of fans across the world. I join our countrymen in congratulating Shri @rajinikanth Ji for being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Sadhguru @SadhguruJV
Congratulations for receiving #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Few have found enduring adulation like you have in your celluloid journey. Your passion for cinema, your warmth & humanity have endeared you to millions. Best Wishes & Blessings. –Sg @rajinikanth
Mohanlal @Mohanlal
Well deserved recognition, Congratulations Dear @rajinikanth sir on The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Ram Charan
@AlwaysRamCharan
Congratulations Super Star @rajinikanth Garu on being conferred
with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your contributions to the world of Cinema gets it's due recognition.
Actor Karthi
@Karthi_Offl
Nation's highest honor for films bestowed upon our Superstar who has been entertaining us and lifting our spirits for the past five decades. Vazhthukkal @rajinikanth sir.
sonu sood
@SonuSood
Thank you so much sir for honouring @rajinikanth sir with this prestigious award. Had a chance to share screen with him during my movie #chanramukhi . The most humble star I have ever worked with. He truly deserves this honour. @narendramodi sir
Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar
Heartiest congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the nation's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! You're always an inspiration, very well deserved.
Mohan Babu M @themohanbabu
#DadasahebPhalkeAward for my friend @rajinikanth ! That's my Friend! He deserves many more laurels! Proud moment for me!!!!!!