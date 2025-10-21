Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Praveen K’s investigative thriller 'Aaryan', featuring actor and producer Vishnu Vishal in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Vishnu Vishal Studioz, which has produced the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. The production house said, "From 'Under Investigation'To U/A. #Aaryan - cleared, certified and coming to theatres on October 31st."

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, and directed by Praveen K, 'Aaryan' appears to be a gripping thriller.

A trailer released by the makers recently shows Selvaraghavan to be a serial killer who likes to challenge the cops. He discloses the name of the victim he is to slaughter exactly one hour before the crime is to take place. The cops realise that this is just the beginning of his killing spree and spring into action. They assign the case to one of their best, Vishnu Vishal, credited with having solved a similar serial killing case in Kodaikanal. A deadly competition between the criminal and the cops begin...

Vishnu Vishal once again dons the role of a police officer in Aaryan. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles, while Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George join the ensemble.

Crafted as a unique investigative action thriller, the film is helmed by director Praveen K. Notably, Manu Anand, who directed FIR starring Vishnu Vishal, has contributed as the co-writer of this film. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025.

It may be recalled that Vishnu Vishal had announced in February this year that they had wrapped up the shooting of this film. Vishnu Vishal had then said, “I just have one promise to make today. #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences…Shoot wrapped!”

The film went on floors with a pooja in September, 2022. At the time of the film going on floors, Vishnu Vishal had given out the reason as to why he considered this film special. He had then said, "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan and music for the crime thriller has been scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh is the editor of this film, which has stunts by Stunt Silva.



