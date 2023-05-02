Chaitu's Custody Trailer Release Date Confirmed

The upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film "Custody," starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is all set for a grand theatrical release on May 12, 2023. The film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead in a cop action drama.

The film's makers announced on social media that the theatrical trailer for "Custody" will be released on May 5, 2023, with the release time to be announced in the coming days. "Custody" also stars Arvind Swami as the antagonist, along with Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath will also be seen in key roles.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film boasts Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja as music directors.