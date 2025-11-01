‘Champion’ teaser unveils a gripping tale of passion and patriotism

Young actor Roshan, known for his soft romantic roles, is set to surprise audiences with a powerful transformation in his upcoming film Champion, a period sports drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham. The film is jointly produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting it. Known for their impeccable storytelling choices, Swapna Cinemas promises yet another captivating cinematic experience.

Set in pre-Independence Hyderabad, Champion follows the story of Michael C. Williams, a proud army man and talented footballer who dreams big while staying rooted in his love for his homeland and his girlfriend. His journey from local fields to playing in London, and even meeting Queen Elizabeth II, reflects a passionate saga filled with sportsmanship, love, and emotional depth.

The teaser showcases Roshan in a never-seen-before avatar. His rugged physique, commanding presence, and dialogue delivery in authentic Hyderabadi slang infused with Hindi add realism and flair. AnaswaraRajan impresses as the graceful village belle, and their chemistry radiates sincerity and warmth.

Director Pradeep Advaitham crafts a perfect blend of sports, drama, action, and romance, supported by stellar technical work—Thota Tharani’s authentic sets, R Madhie’s captivating visuals, and Mickey J Meyer’s rousing background score.

Champion is slated for a grand release on December 25, promising a thrilling mix of emotion, history, and spirit.