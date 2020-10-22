Charlie Alpha Tango to be edge-of-the-seat crime thriller

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Sujay Shastry, who was initially on board just as an actor in Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, ended up by his directorial responsibilities too for the comedy-drama starring Raj B Shetty and Kavitha Gowda. Now, Sujay Shastry and writer of Bell Bottom, T K Dayanand are all set to team up for an intriguingly titled Charlie Alpha Tango which is likely to go on floors from December first week.



Sujay officially announced his crime thriller title on Wednesday, but the director and his team have kept under wraps the cast. According to the reports, Charlie Alpha Tango will be based on an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller which will star AA Karala Ratri heroine Anupama Gowda in the lead.

Anupama, who started her career as a child artiste with Lankesh Patrike later rose to popularity for her serial, reality shows, and as a host. She entered tinsel town with Dayal Padmanabhan's directorial venture.

Anupama was last seen in Thrayambakam and is now looking forward to the release of Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu and her first Indie film, The Fallen for which she wrapped up shooting recently, and is expected to be a part of Sujay's project.

The sources close to the team say that Sujay is also in discussions with other actors for various roles. Charlie Alpha Tango has brought on board cinematographer Vishwajith Rao and editor Ashik Kusugolli. The film will have two composers Rahul Shivakumar and Ronada Bakkesh working on the music