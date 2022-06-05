Charlie came as a divine entity into my life: Rakshith Shetty

'777 Charlie', which has generated a lot of curiosity all over the country, is all set for a big release on June 10 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Rakshith Shetty, the Kannada star and producer who is playing the lead role in the movie, while talking stated that the audience will have a surreal experience in the movie.

"This is a different genre than 'Bahubali' and 'KGF' series movies. They were larger than life movies. Even 'Pushpa' is a commercial movie. '777 Charlie' is closer to life. This is a movie which one can relate to in real life," Rakshith says.

"I had doubts on how it is going to work out at the national level. However, I know there are dog lovers throughout the country. We shot for 167 days and spent 3 years for the film. It is a very difficult job to do a dog's movie. Even our same team cannot do it again."

Rakshith explains the risks involving experimenting with larger canvas in different genre of movies, he says he has this risk taking attitude. If 100 per cent effort is made by the team as well as the producer, the film is destined to be a successful venture, he says.

People who are liking the trailer are going to love the movie. The lead character 'Dharma' (played by Rakshith Shetty) has been inspired by 'Dharmayara' character of the Mahabharata where Dharmaraya reaches heaven alone and a dog follows him. He ensures the dog goes to heaven. Likewise, in the movie, the dog takes Dharma to heaven, he says.

Rakshith says the Indian entertainment industry has got the market of the world at its disposal. It is not that every film has to be pan-India, if script and content is rooted to soil, it can be projected to the whole world.

Talking about Charlie, the dog, he says, she (dog) has come into my life at the right time. The character of Dharma is introverted, which has similarities with my personal character.

"I am a quiet person, I don't socialise. Through the journey of '777 Charlie' self-exploration has begun within me. Charlie, the dog has come as a divine entity. The innocence is as good as God himself. Audience will feel that she is a divine entity," he explains.

Sharing about the good response to songs of the movie, Rakshith Shetty explained that music director Nobin Paul had given three years for the movie. The background score is rich, which can be experienced in theatres.

Advising young talent, Rakshith says this is the time where no one will give a break. This is the time where one has to give a break to himself or herself. "There is talent. Get together as a team. With a minimum budget make an attempt and upload it on Youtube. I am there, hundreds of producers will come forward to back the project if they are impressed," he says.