Che" Movie Teaser Released on the Death Anniversary of Revolutionary Icon Che Guevara*

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara's passing, a teaser for the upcoming film "Che" was unveiled. This movie,...
On the occasion of the anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara's passing, a teaser for the upcoming film "Che" was unveiled. This movie, which is set to depict the life of Che Guevara, carries the tagline "Long Live." It marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever Che Guevara biopic produced by the Indian film industry after its portrayal in the Cuban context.
BR Sabawat Naik is playing the title role under Nava Udayam presents Nature Arts banner. He is also directing. " The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Lavanya Sameera, Pula Siddeshwar, Karthik Nuney, Vinod, and Pasala Uma Maheshwar. The production is a collaborative effort by Surya, Babu, and Devendra, while the musical score is composed by Ravi Shankar. The film has completed post-production and is soon to undergo censor certification.
A notable moment during the film's journey was the unveiling of the first look by Dr. Alaida Guevara, the daughter of Che Guevara himself. Her presence added significance to the occasion.
Speaking about the film, BR Sabawat Naik expressed, "We take immense pride in bringing to life the story of the revolutionary hero and youth inspiration, Che Guevara. We've painstakingly captured his struggles and sacrifices, ensuring an authentic portrayal of the era."
He continued, "We consider ourselves fortunate that Dr. Alaida Guevara, Che Guevara's daughter, graced us with the poster launch. The initial response has been overwhelming. It is with great pride that we release the teaser on October 9.
He added, "With post-production now complete, the first copy of our film is ready. We are gearing up for its release in November." he said.
Cast:
BR Sabawat Naik (Che Guevara)
Lavanya Sameera
Pula Siddeshwar
Karthik Nuney
Vinod
Pasala Umamaheshwar
Producers:
Surya
Babu
Devendra
Co-Director:
Nani Babu
Writer & Director:
BR Sabawat Naik
Banner:
Nature Arts
Publicity Designer:
Viva Reddy Posters
Director of Photography (DOP):
Kalyan Sami
Jagadish
Editor:
Siva Sharvani
Music Director:
Ravi Shankar
PRO:
Dayyala Ashok