Check Out the Birthdays Of The Tollywood And Bollywood Film Stars In The Month Of January
We are all going to end the year with high spirits, right! 2021 has given us much and also made us learn to live in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The starting months of this year made the movie buffs enjoy with a few blockbuster releases but when it comes to March, the lockdown mode has begun and till Dussehra, we couldn't witness movies in the theatres. But after this big festival, movies started hitting the theatres. So, with a new ray of hope let us end this year with a smile and welcome the New Year!
January 1st
Vidya Balan
Nana Patekar
January 5th
Deepika Padukone
January 6th
AR Rahman
Diljit Dosanjh
January 7th
Bipasa Basu
Irrfan Khan
January 8th
Sagarika Ghatge
Yash
January 9th
Farhan Akhtar
Farah Khan
January 10th
Hrithik Roshan
Allu Aravind
KJ Yesudas
Kalki Koechlin
January 11th
Fatima Sana Sheikh
January 15th
Neil Nitin Mukesh
January 16th
Sidharth Malhotra
Vijay Sethupathi
January 17th
Javed Akhtar
January 21st
Sushant Singh Rajput
January 27th
Bobby Deol
January 28th
Shruti Haasan
January 30th
Priyadarshan
January 31st
Preity Zinta
Amrita Arora
January will be the month of blockbusters as the most-awaited movies like Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj are ready to hit the theatres. As the Pongal festival also falls in this month, the celebration turns double with these movie releases!
Happy New Year… Celebrate it with much joy and happiness but do follow the Covid-19 rules as the Omicron variant may turn the reason for the third wave!