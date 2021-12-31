Check Out the Birthdays Of The Tollywood And Bollywood Film Stars In The Month Of January

We are all going to end the year with high spirits, right! 2021 has given us much and also made us learn to live in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The starting months of this year made the movie buffs enjoy with a few blockbuster releases but when it comes to March, the lockdown mode has begun and till Dussehra, we couldn't witness movies in the theatres. But after this big festival, movies started hitting the theatres. So, with a new ray of hope let us end this year with a smile and welcome the New Year!

Well, let us also check out the birthdays of our dear Bollywood and Tollywood stars in the month of January

January 1st

Vidya Balan

Nana Patekar

January 5th

Deepika Padukone

January 6th

AR Rahman

Diljit Dosanjh

January 7th

Bipasa Basu

Irrfan Khan

January 8th

Sagarika Ghatge

Yash

January 9th

Farhan Akhtar

Farah Khan

January 10th

Hrithik Roshan

Allu Aravind

KJ Yesudas

Kalki Koechlin

January 11th

Fatima Sana Sheikh

January 15th

Neil Nitin Mukesh

January 16th

Sidharth Malhotra

Vijay Sethupathi

January 17th

Javed Akhtar

January 21st

Sushant Singh Rajput

January 27th

Bobby Deol

January 28th

Shruti Haasan

January 30th

Priyadarshan

January 31st

Preity Zinta

Amrita Arora

January will be the month of blockbusters as the most-awaited movies like Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj are ready to hit the theatres. As the Pongal festival also falls in this month, the celebration turns double with these movie releases!

Happy New Year… Celebrate it with much joy and happiness but do follow the Covid-19 rules as the Omicron variant may turn the reason for the third wave!