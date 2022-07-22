Check Out The Complete Winners List Of The 68th National Film Awards

The most-awaited 68th National Film Awards are announced shortly and as expected Suriya's Soorarai Potru bagged maximum awards. The awards are being given for the year 2020 and undoubtedly they will be presented to the best performers of the film industry of the country.

Venue: National Award Centre, New Delhi

Date: 22nd July, 2022

Jury Members:

Filmmaker Vipul Shah is leading the 10-member jury team that includes Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

Here is the complete list of winners… Check Out:

Feature Film Category:

• Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

• Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

• Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

• Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

• Best Dimasa: Semkhor

• Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha nishchayam

• Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

• Best Kannada Film: Dollu

• Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

• Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

• Best Assamese Film: Bridge

• Best Action Direction Award: Rajasekhar, Mafia and Supreme Sunder for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

• Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam (Telugu)

• Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

• Best Music Direction

• Songs: Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

• Background Music: GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru

• Make-Up Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam (Telugu)

• Best Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji (Hindi)

• Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela (Malayalam)

• Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

• Best Audiography-

• Location Sound Recordist: Jobin Jayan for Dollu (Kannada)

• Sound Designer: Anmol Bhave for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi)

• Re-recording of the final mixed track: Sree Sankar for Malik (Malayalam)

• Best Screenplay (Original): Shalin Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

• Dialogue Writer: Mandonne Ashwin for Mandela (Tamil

• Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik (Bengali)

• Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

• Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak (Marathi)

• Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

• Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

• Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

• Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

• Best Direction: Sachinanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

• Best Children Film: Sumi (Marathi)

• Best Film on Environment Conservation: Taledanda (Kannada)

• Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral (Marathi)

• Best Feature Film (Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment): Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero (Hindi)

• Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Mandela (Tamil)

• Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Non-Feature Category:

• Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar

• Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa

• Best Investigative film: The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh

• Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball

• Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Congratulations to all the winners…