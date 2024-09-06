Chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar Shares His Experience Cooking for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, continue to captivate hearts not only with their on-screen charm but also with their delightful off-screen lifestyle. Recently, their culinary preferences have become the talk of the town, thanks to Chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar, a member of The Private Chefs Club, who had the pleasure of cooking for the star couple.

Chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar recently shared his enchanting experience of cooking for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Instagram, he posted a captivating video that showcased his delightful creations and his memorable interactions with the couple. The video features an array of gourmet dishes prepared by Suryansh, ranging from delectable Asian delicacies to mouth-watering desserts. The culinary journey was made even more special with a cameo appearance by Alia’s adorable cat, Edward.

In his Instagram post, Chef Suryansh expressed his excitement about working with the "cutesy couple." His caption read: “Cooked up some magic for #ranbirkapoor & @aliaabhatt over the past few days! Had such a great time working for this very cutesy couple! @theprivatechefsclub @chefharsh (sic).” The post quickly garnered positive feedback from fans and followers. One user praised his culinary skills with a simple “Yummy yummy,” while another called him “Chef Sury the jaadugar,” highlighting his magical touch in the kitchen.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_dILm8AkXZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d3669553-4bb8-44db-8141-24d572ae9333

This isn't the first time a private chef has expressed their admiration for cooking for Alia and Ranbir. A few years ago, another private chef shared his enthusiastic experience of working with the star couple. Reflecting on his time assisting Chef Harsh and eventually cooking for Alia and Ranbir, he described the experience as both exciting and educational, eagerly looking forward to crafting even more extraordinary meals.





When they are not indulging in gourmet meals, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy with their professional commitments. Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated film, ‘Jigra’. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film was initially slated for a September release but will now premiere on October 11 in cinemas. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the action-packed ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently immersed in the epic project, ‘Ramayana’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.



On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir’s life in Mumbai is buzzing with excitement as they await the completion of their new home. The couple, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, frequently visit the construction site to oversee the progress.