Chhaava Eyes 500 Crore Milestone, Set to Join Elite Bollywood Club

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a massive box office hit. Produced by Maddock Films, the film is on track to become the fifth Bollywood movie to surpass the 500 crore mark.

Strong Third Friday Performance

Despite concerns over lower advance bookings, Chhaava held strong, earning ₹13.30 crore on its 15th day, only slightly down from ₹13.60 crore the previous day. The film outperformed major releases like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Stree 2, setting a new record for third Friday collections in Hindi cinema.

Box Office Success

As of day 15, Chhaava grossed ₹424.76 crore in India. The film is expected to continue its strong performance, pushing closer to the 500 crore mark as there is no competition in the coming weeks.

On Track for the 500 Crore Club

Chhaava is set to become the first film of 2025 to surpass 500 crores. With its Telugu release on March 7, the film’s domestic earnings are expected to increase. If it succeeds, it will join the following films in the 500 crore club:

Jawan – ₹640.42 crore

Stree 2 – ₹627.50 crore

Animal – ₹554 crore

Pathaan – ₹543.22 crore

Gadar 2 – ₹525.50 crore

If it crosses the milestone, Vicky Kaushal will be the first actor to achieve this feat, as no films from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, or Aamir Khan have reached 500 crores.

