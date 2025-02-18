‘Chhaava’ revives Bollywood with a blockbuster

Bollywood has finally witnessed its first major hit of the year with Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. After a series of flops, including Fateh, Sky Force, Emergency, Deva, Azad, and Loveyapa, the industry was in dire need of a successful film.

Released on February 14, Chhaava has not only impressed critics but also captivated audiences nationwide. National media outlets have showered praise on the film, particularly lauding Vicky Kaushal’s powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna, despite her limited screen time as Yesu Bai, has also received appreciation for her impactful performance.

The film has struck an emotional chord with the audience, with intense and moving scenes leaving viewers thrilled. The excitement isn’t limited to the North; Chhaava is also making waves in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with theatre audiences passionately chanting “Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani, Sambhaji Maharaj Ki Jai!”

Box office numbers reflect the film’s massive success. Chhaava opened with ₹33.10 crore gross on day one, followed by ₹39.30 crore on the second day and an impressive ₹49.3 crore on Sunday. This brings its worldwide collection to ₹121.43 crore in just three days, marking a personal record for Vicky Kaushal.

Trade analysts predict that the film will cross the ₹50 crore mark tomorrow, coinciding with Shivaji’s birth anniversary, and could potentially enter the ₹200 crore club by Thursday. Given its pan-India appeal, a Telugu dubbed version might just be on the horizon!