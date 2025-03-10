  • Menu
Chhaava's Box Office Performance Affected by Champions Trophy Final

Chhaava's Box Office Performance Affected by Champions Trophy Final

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava experienced a decline in box office collections during its fourth weekend, coinciding with India's Champions Trophy victory over New Zealand.

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava has shown impressive box office performance, surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide.

In its fourth weekend, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore on Friday, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 6.25 crore and the Telugu version Rs 2.5 crore. Saturday saw a significant increase, with total earnings of Rs 16.75 crore—a 91.43% rise—driven by the Hindi version's Rs 13.5 crore and the Telugu version's Rs 3.25 crore, a 30% growth. However, Sunday collections declined to Rs 11.5 crore, with Hindi contributing Rs 9 crore and Telugu Rs 2.5 crore, marking a 23% drop in Telugu earnings and over a 33% drop in Hindi.

This decline coincided with India's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, which likely diverted audience attention from cinemas. Despite this, Chhaava has maintained a strong box office presence, particularly in its Hindi version, with total collections exceeding Rs 520 crore.

The film features performances by Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, and Viineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash. Looking ahead, Vicky Kaushal will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War.

