Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event

CNN's 'SheShakti2024' event turned into an unforgettable celebration of women’s achievements, with an unexpected yet heartwarming performance that stole the spotlight. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and renowned singer Usha Uthup shared the stage for a nostalgic rendition of the classic song "Summer Wine." Originally performed by Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra, the iconic tune added a retro charm to the evening, leaving the audience spellbound.

In a delightful and playful moment, Usha Uthup, known for her powerful voice, took charge of the performance and invited CJI Chandrachud to sing along. His spontaneous participation not only lit up the stage but also drew a thunderous round of applause from the audience. Adding to the charm of the moment was the warm smile from his wife, Kalpana Das, who looked on as the duo harmonized beautifully.

Just days before his appearance at the SheShakti2024 event, CJI Chandrachud hosted a Ganpati Puja at his residence in New Delhi on September 11, 2024. The event was graced by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

The Prime Minister later shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing, “Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and wonderful health.” A video of the event, which has since gone viral, shows the warm reception of the Prime Minister by CJI Chandrachud and his wife.

Beyond the SheShakti event, Usha Uthup remains a towering figure in Indian pop, jazz, and playback music. With her distinct deep voice and vibrant stage presence, Uthup has become a beloved figure since the 1970s. Her career, spanning decades, has seen her pioneer Indian pop music with an unmatched style and energy.



In recognition of her contributions to Indian music, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2024, further cementing her legacy as a cultural icon.