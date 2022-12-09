Chiranjeevi Applauded Actor-Cum-Filmmaker Revathy And Stated, 'You Inspire All Directors'…

It is all known that South Indian ace actress Revathy directed Salaam Venky movie which has Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres today and bagged positive talk from all corners. Thus, even Megastar Chiranjeevi also applauded Revathy and shared a long note on his Twitter page…



Along with sharing the note, he also wrote, "#SalaamVenkyInCinemasNow #RevathyAsha @itsKajolD #AamirKhan @prakashraaj @vishaljethwa06 @RahulBose1 #Priyamani @Mithoon11 @dop_ravivarman".

His note reads, "Kudos to Revathy for her conviction and brilliance in making Salaam Venky, the true story of a Young Chess player's struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder. Hearing great things about how the fantastic Kajol, my brother Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rahul Bose, & the wonderful Vishal Jethwa delivered superb performances. More power to you Revathy! ou inspire all directors & women directors even more with such courageous & relevant stories."

"Also, congrats to my dear friend Aamir Khan for being a part of this brave attempt. Lastly, very moved to recall that I had met the real life Venky fleetingly, years ago at the Apollo hospital before he succumbed to this disorder. Heartened to know he was my admirer. Do watch this emotionally charged tale of the triumph of human spirit."

Going with the plot of Salaam Venky, Sujata aka Kajol worry about his son as Venky's health condition as it turns critical as he slowly loses his control on the body being diagnosed with some disease! But his mother fulfils his every wish and takes him everywhere to spend a quality time with him.

Well, Revathy also is all happy witnessing the movie on the big screens. She shared a few posts on her Instagram page and thanked her cast and crew and also shared a few pics and videos from the sets and treated all her fans.

A small glimpse of first day shoot having Aamir Khan on sets.

She also shared Aamir Khan and Kajol's small banter video from the sets and wrote, "Love these two fabulous human beings. Never is there a dull moment with them on the set and how they transform when in front of the camera… this is just a glimpse of the humour of them being together #salaamvenky God Bless".

Through this post, she thanked DIT team…

Revathy's writing team…

Sharing the screenshot of the movie, she felt blessed to witness this great day…

The movie is made basing the book 'The Last Hurrah' that was penned by Shrikant Murthy. The script was written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir.

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is bankrolled by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under their home banners BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Casting Details:

• Kajol as Sujata

• Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh

• Aahana Kumra

• Rahul Bose

• Rajeev Khandelwal

• Anant Mahadevan

Salaam Venky movie hit the theatres today…