Chiranjeevi showcases majestic traditional avatar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is creating ripples even before its release. Helmed by blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi, the film is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and proudly presented by Smt. Archana. The project has already impressed fans with its title announcement and first-look glimpse, which came with the vibrant tagline Pandagaki Vasthunnaru.

The makers recently treated fans to a brand-new poster showcasing Chiranjeevi in a majestic traditional avatar. The star is seen donning a silk shirt and panche, with a kanduva draped stylishly around his neck and a pair of shades adding flair. Striking a confident pose on the deck of a ship, the poster perfectly blends festive charm with Chiranjeevi’s trademark charisma, promising a visual feast for audiences.

Director Anil Ravipudi, known to be a die-hard admirer of the Megastar, has designed the character to resonate with fans’ expectations while presenting Chiranjeevi in a refreshing new dimension. Nayanthara will be playing the leading lady in this celebratory entertainer.

The film boasts strong technical support with cinematography by Sameer Reddy, music by Bheems Ceciroleo, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash. Co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with Krishna also serving as executive producer, the film is gearing up for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release.