Chiranjeevi unveils Second edition of acclaimed Master of Suspense: Hitchcock

Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his deep appreciation of cinema, launched the second edition of Master of Suspense Hitchcock, a book that explores the filmmaking brilliance of Alfred Hitchcock. The event underscored the importance of making world cinema literature accessible to Telugu audiences.
Authored by senior journalist Pulagam Chinnarayana and IRTS officer Ravi Padi, the book was originally released on December 18 to mark Hitchcock’s 125th birth anniversary and the centenary of his first film. The overwhelming demand led to a rapid sellout within five days, prompting the authors to bring out an expanded second edition.
Chiranjeevi, reflecting on his own introduction to Hitchcock’s films, expressed admiration for the book. "During my college days, I watched some of his movies, and they left a lasting impression on me. It’s commendable that such a book has been written in Telugu, allowing more people to understand his genius. I look forward to reading it," he said.
The book features 62 essays contributed by filmmakers, writers, and journalists, offering a wide range of perspectives on Hitchcock’s influence on cinema. Celebrated novelist Malladi Venkata Krishna Murthy wrote the foreword, while director Ram Gopal Varma also shared his insights.
Recognized for its depth and research, Master of Suspense Hitchcock was also honored at the Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF), where veteran Bollywood actor and director Amol Palekar praised the authors for their commitment to documenting Hitchcock’s legacy.