Sudheer Babu's 'Jatadhara' launched with grand muhurat event
'Nenekkadunna' gears up for release on Feb 28
Manipur: 16 armed miscreants apprehended by Army, Assam Rifles
Chester Bennington's child comes out as 'Transgender', started transitioning last year
Traffic Surges at Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Border Amid Pilgrim Influx
Congress Accuses BJP, Assam CM of 'Smear Campaign' Against Gaurav Gogoi
Telangana Education Commission Recommends Statutory Panel for Private School Fee Regulation
Jagga Reddy Slams BJP Leaders for Questioning Sonia Gandhi's Commitment to India
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard Ceremony Gets a Grand Makeover
Jaishankar Calls for Stronger Maritime Partnerships at Indian Ocean Conference
Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’gears up for a power-packed introduction song
Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming socio-fantasy extravaganza, Vishwambhara, continues to build anticipation following the release of its mesmerizing teaser.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming socio-fantasy extravaganza, Vishwambhara, continues to build anticipation following the release of its mesmerizing teaser. Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, the film promises a visual spectacle with high-end VFX, intense action, and compelling drama.
As the film nears completion, the team is currently shooting Chiranjeevi’s grand introduction song on a lavish set in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. Production designer AS Prakash has meticulously crafted the set to enhance the film’s fantasy elements. The song, composed by the legendary MM Keeravani and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, is touted to be a high-energy mass anthem. Renowned choreographer Shobi Master is overseeing the dance sequences, ensuring a dynamic and visually striking presentation.
A recently released still from the shoot showcases Chiranjeevi in a dapper look, donning stylish shades as he steps out of a car with an intense gaze, setting the tone for his powerful on-screen presence.
Director Vassishta, who made a sensational debut with Bimbisara, considers Vishwambhara his most ambitious project. Teaming up with his favorite star, Chiranjeevi, he has envisioned a world filled with grandeur and mythical allure.
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles, with Kunal Kapoor playing a pivotal character. Cinematographer Chota K. Naidu is handling the visuals, while MM Keeravani’s music is expected to elevate the film’s larger-than-life appeal