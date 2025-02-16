Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’gears up for a power-packed introduction song

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming socio-fantasy extravaganza, Vishwambhara, continues to build anticipation following the release of its mesmerizing teaser. Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, the film promises a visual spectacle with high-end VFX, intense action, and compelling drama.

As the film nears completion, the team is currently shooting Chiranjeevi’s grand introduction song on a lavish set in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. Production designer AS Prakash has meticulously crafted the set to enhance the film’s fantasy elements. The song, composed by the legendary MM Keeravani and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, is touted to be a high-energy mass anthem. Renowned choreographer Shobi Master is overseeing the dance sequences, ensuring a dynamic and visually striking presentation.

A recently released still from the shoot showcases Chiranjeevi in a dapper look, donning stylish shades as he steps out of a car with an intense gaze, setting the tone for his powerful on-screen presence.

Director Vassishta, who made a sensational debut with Bimbisara, considers Vishwambhara his most ambitious project. Teaming up with his favorite star, Chiranjeevi, he has envisioned a world filled with grandeur and mythical allure.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles, with Kunal Kapoor playing a pivotal character. Cinematographer Chota K. Naidu is handling the visuals, while MM Keeravani’s music is expected to elevate the film’s larger-than-life appeal









