Chitrangda Singh wraps up shooting for ‘Housefull 5,’ shares mixed emotions

Actress Chitrangda Singh has officially wrapped up her shoot for the much-anticipated Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the beloved comedy franchise. The actress expressed her bittersweet feelings about bidding farewell to the project, sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram Stories as she got ready for her character for the last time.

In the video, Chitrangda candidly reflected on her emotions, saying, “This is the end of Housefull. Today is my last day. I am feeling a bit emotional... Happy emotions. I am going to miss this vibe. Getting ready for my character for the last time. Good vibes only.” She also expressed her gratitude to the team, captioning the video with, “Thank youuu so much everyone #Housefull5.”

Earlier, on January 15, the actress shared a fun moment from the sets with her followers. In a light-hearted post, Chitrangda filmed a monkey enjoying a banana during lunchtime, humorously whispering, “He got a banana… His mouth is already full, look at him eat my god.”

Chitrangda joins a star-studded ensemble cast for Housefull 5, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Pooja Hegde. The film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar, with whom she previously worked in Desi Boyz and Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film continues the legacy of the Housefull series, known for its comedic charm and vibrant ensemble casts.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Housefull 5, which promises to deliver yet another hilarious adventure. Chitrangda was last seen in the mystery-thriller Gaslight (2023) alongside Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.