Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey blends blockbuster scale with indie filmmaking energy: John Leguizamo

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, is one of his most expensive projects to date, but according to actor John Leguizamo, the director is approaching it with the spirit of an independent film. Despite a staggering $250 million budget, Nolan is keeping the production tightly controlled and free from studio interference.

Leguizamo, who is part of the film’s ensemble cast, recently spoke about the experience, highlighting Nolan’s creative independence. “It’s a massive film, but it doesn’t feel like one behind the scenes. Nolan makes every decision himself—there’s no corporate oversight dictating how things should be done,” he explained.

The Odyssey marks Nolan’s return to large-scale storytelling following his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which took home seven Academy Awards, including Best Director. This time, he is bringing Homer’s legendary tale to life, chronicling the perilous journey of Odysseus as he navigates mythical creatures, divine obstacles, and a long-awaited homecoming to Ithaca.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Matt Damon taking on the role of Odysseus. He is joined by Tom Holland, rumored to be playing Telemachus, alongside Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie. Early set photos have already sparked speculation, showing Holland in a role that aligns with Odysseus’ son and Bernthal looking nearly unrecognizable in an undisclosed character.

Production is currently underway in Morocco, with additional filming planned across Greece, Sicily, and the U.K. The ambitious shoot is expected to capture the vast, mythical landscapes that define Homer’s epic, offering a visually stunning backdrop to Odysseus’ legendary voyage.

Leguizamo, who has built a diverse career spanning Ice Age and John Wick, The Odyssey represents another major milestone. While the film is set to be a grand spectacle, his comments suggest that Nolan’s approach remains deeply personal, ensuring a cinematic experience that balances large-scale action with the creative freedom of independent filmmaking.