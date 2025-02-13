  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release: When and Where to Watch the Final Episodes

Cobra Kai Season 6 Release: When and Where to Watch the Final Episodes
x
Highlights

Cobra Kai Season 6 premieres on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Find out the exact release time based on your location, and get ready for the exciting conclusion to the show! Watch as Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai face their biggest challenge yet.

The final season of Cobra Kai is releasing on February 13th, 2025 on Netflix! Fans are excited for the last season of the show.

Here’s when you can watch it, depending on where you live:

  • US: Midnight Pacific Time (PT) or 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
  • Brazil: 5 a.m. BRT
  • UK: 8 a.m. GMT
  • Central Europe: 10 a.m. CET
  • India: 1:30 p.m. IST
  • Australia: 7 p.m. AEDT
  • New Zealand: 9 p.m. NZDT

Season 6 has 15 episodes. It will be split into three parts, each with five episodes. The final season will answer many questions and give the characters a big ending. Expect exciting moments and surprises!

Cobra Kai started on YouTube but is now on Netflix. You can watch all six seasons there.

Cast:

  • Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
  • William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
  • Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz
  • Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
  • Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz
  • Peyton List as Tory Nichols

This season focuses on the Sekai Taikai tournament, a big global karate competition. The result will decide the future of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick