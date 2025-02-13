Cobra Kai Season 6 Release: When and Where to Watch the Final Episodes

The final season of Cobra Kai is releasing on February 13th, 2025 on Netflix! Fans are excited for the last season of the show.

Here’s when you can watch it, depending on where you live:

US: Midnight Pacific Time (PT) or 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Midnight Pacific Time (PT) or 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Brazil: 5 a.m. BRT

5 a.m. BRT UK: 8 a.m. GMT

8 a.m. GMT Central Europe: 10 a.m. CET

10 a.m. CET India: 1:30 p.m. IST

1:30 p.m. IST Australia: 7 p.m. AEDT

7 p.m. AEDT New Zealand: 9 p.m. NZDT

Season 6 has 15 episodes. It will be split into three parts, each with five episodes. The final season will answer many questions and give the characters a big ending. Expect exciting moments and surprises!

Cobra Kai started on YouTube but is now on Netflix. You can watch all six seasons there.

Cast:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

This season focuses on the Sekai Taikai tournament, a big global karate competition. The result will decide the future of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.