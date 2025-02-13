Live
- Defame, abuse Muslims: Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane's remarks on madrasas
- Sensex ends flat ahead of key PM Modi-Trump meet, Nifty holds 23,000 level
- Delhi’s new CM to be chosen from MLAs, no deputy CM post: Sources
- 10 students injured as roof collapses in primary school in Gujarat village
- 367 vacancies of Judges in High Courts, says Law Minister Meghwal
- Kerala court acquits MLA Kappan in 2013 cheating case
- Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against SA
- WPL 2025: After second U19 WC trophy, Shabnam Shakil ready to win matches for Gujarat Giants
- Ashok Gehlot questions Rajasthan CM’s silence over phone tapping
- Manipur Police detect selling of activated SIM cards, raid multiple places
Just In
Cobra Kai Season 6 Release: When and Where to Watch the Final Episodes
Highlights
Cobra Kai Season 6 premieres on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Find out the exact release time based on your location, and get ready for the exciting conclusion to the show! Watch as Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai face their biggest challenge yet.
The final season of Cobra Kai is releasing on February 13th, 2025 on Netflix! Fans are excited for the last season of the show.
Here’s when you can watch it, depending on where you live:
- US: Midnight Pacific Time (PT) or 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
- Brazil: 5 a.m. BRT
- UK: 8 a.m. GMT
- Central Europe: 10 a.m. CET
- India: 1:30 p.m. IST
- Australia: 7 p.m. AEDT
- New Zealand: 9 p.m. NZDT
Season 6 has 15 episodes. It will be split into three parts, each with five episodes. The final season will answer many questions and give the characters a big ending. Expect exciting moments and surprises!
Cobra Kai started on YouTube but is now on Netflix. You can watch all six seasons there.
Cast:
- Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
- William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
- Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz
- Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
- Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz
- Peyton List as Tory Nichols
This season focuses on the Sekai Taikai tournament, a big global karate competition. The result will decide the future of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.
Next Story