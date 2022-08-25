Cobra Trailer: Vikram Steals The Show With His 25 Avatars…

At present, all the fans of Chiyaan Vikram are eagerly awaiting for the release of his latest movie 'Cobra'. There is no need to mention about his mettle as he proved it many times and Aparichitudu and I movies are the best examples of his awesome screen presence. Once again, Vikram is all set to entertain his fans with Cobra and in this movie, he totally portrayed 25 avatars. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the crime thriller.



Chiyaan Vikram and the makers shared the trailer on their social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Every Problem Has A Mathematical Solution Dropping the #CobraTrailer right now https://youtu.be/HsAhxHWqYwM @chiyaan 's #Cobra An @AjayGnanamuthu Film An @arrahman Musical @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @SrinidhiShetty7 @IrfanPathan @SonyMusicSouth @proyuvraaj".

Going with the trailer, it started off from where the teaser showcased Vikram being tied up-side down. But then it jumps to the next scene and showcases how Vikram manages to escape and commit the crimes with his numerous attires. As he is a great mathematician, it helps him escape easily. But the police officials especially Irrfan Pathan is determined to catch him. On the other side, even the antagonist is also in search of him and orders his henchmen to find out his details. Amid all these action elements, his love life with Srinidhi Shetty and his wedding is also highlighted in the trailer. So, we need to wait and watch how will Irrfan catch Cobra and what is Vikram's motive behind these crimes… Vikram's unique appeals in the movie make us go aww!

Earlier the makers dropped the awe-inspiring first look poster of Cobra and we definitely fall short of words looking at 7 different characters of Vikram.

• A modish man with a printed tee and stylish sunnies…

• A fat man with a surprised emoticon face…

• The third one is an old man with a full of beard and moustache going with a laughing face…

• This one in an intense emotion… Vikram in a bob-cut hairdo with a small tie-up at the back. His toned body and shouting emotion are awesome…

• The fifth one is wowsome with magician look in all white embroidered outfit and salt-pepper look…

• The sixth one is also interesting with a mass avatar with a white and white outfit.

• Finally, the seventh one is also a baffling face with businessman attire.

Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame as the female lead here Vikram will essay the role of an ace mathematician. This movie also stands as a debut one for former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. It also has an ensemble cast of Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and K. S. Ravikumar.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and is produced by Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studios and Viacomm 18 Studios banners. A R Rahman tuned the songs and Siva Kumar Vijayan handled the cinematography department. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 31st August, 2022!