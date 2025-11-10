Coke Studio Bharat Drops Thalaivan Oruvan, A Power Anthem for the New Generation

Coke Studio Bharat, the platform that continues to redefine India’s contemporary soundscape, has released its newest track of Season 3, Thalaivan Oruvan. An anthem for those who rise with purpose, the song brings together the creative forces of composer Santhosh Narayanan, hip-hop innovators ofRO and SVDP, and the grandeur of the Indian Choral Ensemble. Powerful and unflinching, Thalaivan Oruvan channels the spirit of courage and conviction into a song that celebrates strength born from unity.

Thalaivan Oruvan separates itself from the idea of taking charge and finds its faith in the power of showing up. It's built on the belief that leadership starts with courage and grows through community. Crafted as an anthem for today’s changemakers, the track rises from a quiet spark of resolve into a powerful call for collective uplift, reminding us that real strength is about igniting purpose in others.

Coke Studio Bharat continues to drive the diversity of music in India by bringing regional sounds onto a national platform without diluting their identity. Each season expands the definition of mainstream by enabling local voices and stories to connect with wider audiences. Thalaivan Oruvan is the latest example of that, showcasing that culture doesn’t have to be adapted to be embraced.

Santhosh Narayanan, Music Composer and Singer said, “Thalaivan Oruvan is a track that carries the sound and spirit of Tamil music. As the composer, my focus was on keeping the song honest in its emotion and powerful in its intent. We wanted every beat to speak, and Coke Studio Bharat gave us the right space to build that vision at scale, and without compromise.”

SVDP said, “For me, Thalaivan Oruvan is a voice of pride for identity, for resilience, for rising on your own terms. It’s Tamil hip-hop set in truth. Working with Coke Studio Bharat made it possible to take that voice from a regional platform to a national stage without changing its core.”

ofRO said, “Thalaivan Oruvan is all about breaking the familiar. It was about finding the right balance between the grounded folk beats and the modern edge that defines today’s sound. Coke Studio Bharat gave us the space to experiment freely and build that sound step by step.”

Indian Choral Ensemble said, “What drew us to the song was its depth, a track that starts as one voice and grows into many, both musically and symbolically. Our role was to bring that idea to life with layered harmony. With Coke Studio Bharat we explored choral music in a new light, bringing together voices to create something memorable.”

With Santhosh Narayanan, ofRO, SVDP, and the Indian Choral Ensemble at the helm, Thalaivan Oruvan is now live for listeners nationwide. It stands as a bold addition to Coke Studio Bharat’s newest season.



