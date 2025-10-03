‘Comrade Kalyan’ glimpse looks interesting

Versatile actor Sree Vishnu, fondly known as the King of Entertainment, is back with yet another unique concept, this time titled Comrade Kalyan. Presented by Kona Venkat and directed by Janakiram Marella, the film is being produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under the Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP banner.

The makers recently unveiled the title promo, which sets an exciting tone. Set in 1992 in Madugula, a village on the Andhra-Odisha border, the promo opens with a radio alert about rising Naxalite threats. The police and Greyhounds are in pursuit of a notorious leader, Comrade Kalyan. In a witty twist, a wanted poster announcing a ₹5 lakh reward is shown being pasted by Comrade Kalyan himself, played by Sree Vishnu.

While the setting hints at serious undertones of politics and police crackdowns, the narrative takes a lighter path. Comrade Kalyan promises to mix action with humor, romance, and quirky situations, offering audiences a refreshing entertainer.

Sree Vishnu will be seen in dual avatars, while Mahima Nambiar stars as the female lead. The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. Sai Sriram handles cinematography, Vijay Bulganin composes the music, and Chota K Prasad oversees editing. With filming already halfway through, the project is quickly gaining momentum.