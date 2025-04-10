Congratulations pour in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they announce their second pregnancy

Mumbai: In a heartwarming moment, celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared the joyous news of expecting their second child.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram and shared a beautiful reel, grooving to the song “Price Tag.” The video took a heartwarming turn when they posed together, proudly revealing Gauahar’s baby bump. Sharing the joyful news, Gauahar captioned the post, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

As the couple celebrates this beautiful milestone, they’ve been showered with love and best wishes from their industry friends, including Vishal Dadlani, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Mahhi Vij, and many others. Reacting to the post, Anita commented, “congratulations.” Mahhi expressed her excitement, writing, “Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Singer Vishal wrote, "Love to all 4 of you! The rest of the family too!.”

The couple’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations and excitement from fans and loved ones alike. One user wrote, “Congratulations for everything. This is such great news.” While another said, “Omggggg!!!!!! Congratulations you beautiful people!!!! Soo soo hapoy for you guyss.”

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar exchanged vows on December 25, 2020, in a stunning Mumbai ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. Their wedding was a fairytale affair, filled with love and joy.

On May 10, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan. After their son turned a month old, Gauahar revealed the name of her son via a heartfelt post on Instagram.

In a joint post, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one's name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil Jaan. He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family.”



