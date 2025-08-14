Live
Coolie Movie First Day Box Office Collection | Strong Response in South India
Highlights
Coolie opened to great response with high occupancy in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada regions. The film saw strong audience turnout in southern states, while Hindi-speaking areas showed moderate interest.
Coolie seems to be doing well on its first day, August 14, 2025 as the film earned about ₹23.38 crore in India from all languages.
The film was very popular in South India. In Tamil-speaking areas, 82% of seats were filled. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry were almost full.
In Telugu-speaking areas, 91% of seats were occupied. Hyderabad and Warangal had nearly full houses. In Kannada-speaking regions like Bengaluru and Mysuru, 58% of seats were taken.
In Hindi-speaking areas, fewer people watched the film. Only 25% of seats were filled on average. Mumbai and Pune did better than other cities.
The southern states showed the most interest in watching Coolie. On the other hand, War 2 also released on the same day.
