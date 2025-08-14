Coolie Movie First Day Box Office Collection | Strong Response in South India

Coolie seems to be doing well on its first day, August 14, 2025 as the film earned about ₹23.38 crore in India from all languages.

The film was very popular in South India. In Tamil-speaking areas, 82% of seats were filled. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry were almost full.

In Telugu-speaking areas, 91% of seats were occupied. Hyderabad and Warangal had nearly full houses. In Kannada-speaking regions like Bengaluru and Mysuru, 58% of seats were taken.

In Hindi-speaking areas, fewer people watched the film. Only 25% of seats were filled on average. Mumbai and Pune did better than other cities.

The southern states showed the most interest in watching Coolie. On the other hand, War 2 also released on the same day.