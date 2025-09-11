Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth Action Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video

Live
Highlights
Watch Rajinikanth’s action-packed film Coolie on Prime Video. Available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, less than a month after its theatrical release on August 14, 2025.
Rajinikanth’s film Coolie is now on Prime Video. It was released on OTT less than a month after hitting theaters on August 14, 2025.
The movie is available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in India and over 240 countries.
Story:
Deva, a former coolie, investigates his friend’s suspicious death and finds a smuggling syndicate.
Cast:
Stars include Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.
Box Office:
The film earned ₹336 crore in India and ₹514 crore worldwide.
Watch Coolie on Prime Video now.
