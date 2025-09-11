  • Menu
Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth Action Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video

Highlights

Watch Rajinikanth’s action-packed film Coolie on Prime Video. Available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, less than a month after its theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

Rajinikanth’s film Coolie is now on Prime Video. It was released on OTT less than a month after hitting theaters on August 14, 2025.

The movie is available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in India and over 240 countries.

Story:

Deva, a former coolie, investigates his friend’s suspicious death and finds a smuggling syndicate.

Cast:

Stars include Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.

Box Office:

The film earned ₹336 crore in India and ₹514 crore worldwide.

Watch Coolie on Prime Video now.

sidekick