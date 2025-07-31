‘Coolie’ team unleashes ‘Powerhouse’ song ahead of release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues to generate massive buzz. As part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the film is produced by the prestigious Sun Pictures banner and features a stellar pan-India cast.

Following his recent success with Kubera, King Nagarjuna plays a powerful role in the film, while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will also be seen in a crucial character. The film has already captivated audiences with its first-look posters, teaser, and hit songs like Chickitu and Monika, which have become chartbusters.

Now, the makers have released a high-energy track titled Powerhouse Song, composed by rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. With impactful lyrics by Rambabu Gosala, the song perfectly complements Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life persona. Vocals by Arivu and the chorus have added a mesmerizing touch, while Rajini’s electrifying screen presence has taken the visuals to the next level. The song has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans.

On the distribution front, Asian Multiplexes Pvt. Ltd., owned by D. Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Bharat Narang, has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights for a massive price. The film will be released grandly across Telugu states through Asian Suresh Entertainment.

Coolie also stars Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran in key roles. Backed by Kalanithi Maran, the film boasts top-notch technical talent including Girish Gangadharan (cinematography), Philomin Raj (editing), and Anirudh (music). The film is set for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025.