Costume Designer Josyula Gayathri Devi Shares Insights on Working for Vikkatakavi

For costume designer Josyula Gayathri Devi, working on a period series like Vikkatakavi has been an enriching experience as a technician. "OTT platforms and web series open up immense opportunities for young talent and technicians. Despite a busy schedule, I make it a point to stay updated by watching projects in Hindi, French, and Korean," shares Gayathri Devi. She recently worked on the detective drama Vikkatakavi, streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series stars Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash, and is produced by SRT Entertainments under the guidance of Ram Talluri.

The periodic detective series, set in the 1940s, premiered on ZEE5 on November 28. Gayathri Devi shared her journey, background, and the challenges of designing costumes for such a unique project.





Early Life and Shift to Fashion Designing

Born in Vizianagaram and raised in Chennai, Gayathri Devi pursued a degree in Computer Science Engineering. Her career began at Samsung and later transitioned to Microsoft, where she worked as a developer in Hyderabad for three years. After resigning due to personal reasons, she found her calling in fashion designing.





"Growing up, I learned stitching and embroidery, which inspired me to pursue a diploma in fashion design at Hamstech. My initial plan was to establish a boutique by 40, but I decided to act on it sooner after leaving my job," she explains. Following the diploma, she participated in a fashion show and quickly became a mentor, gaining hands-on experience in fabric sourcing, pricing, and garment design. Although her boutique thrived until 2019, it was closed during the pandemic. She now plans to relaunch it on a larger scale.

Entry into the Film Industry

Gayathri Devi's entry into films happened gradually. "Initially, I helped other designers with garment stitching. My first project was the movie Palasa, where I handled design but didn’t visit the shoot. My official journey began with the web series Kudi Yedamaithe on Aha." She went on to work on films like Parahushar, which didn’t release, and projects like Kalapuram and Sarvam Shaktimayam, where she learned to handle outdoor shoots within tight budgets.

The Experience of Designing for Vikkatakavi

"Working on Sarvam Shaktimayam prepared me for Vikkatakavi. I also worked on another period series, Harikatha, which is set in the 1990s and slated for release in December. Since both projects started simultaneously, it was a challenge to balance their schedules, but the experience was rewarding," she says.

To design costumes for Vikkatakavi, which is set in the Telangana of the 1940s, Gayathri Devi undertook extensive research. She watched the classic Telangana film Maa Bhoomi and referred to articles, libraries, and old photographs. "Understanding the era was crucial to maintaining authenticity. For instance, we avoided silk sarees for Megha Akash’s character and chose cotton, linen, and khadi sarees to align with the story's tone," she adds.

Challenges and Creative Decisions

One of the significant challenges in Vikkatakavi was selecting the right fabrics. "Initially, we had a different plan, but as the story's mood evolved, we adapted the fabrics accordingly. For Naresh Agastya's character, we focused on making him look tall while maintaining the 1940s aesthetic. Balancing historical accuracy with visual appeal was a meticulous process."

Differences Between Working on Films and Series

Gayathri Devi highlights the contrast between working on films and web series. "Series often have stricter budget constraints compared to films, where there's more flexibility. OTT platforms also influence creative decisions in series, whereas the director usually has the final say in movies," she explains.

Future Projects

Looking ahead, Gayathri Devi is currently working on the web series Marmayogi, directed by Satish Vegesna for Disney+ Hotstar, and a feature film titled Manasachora. Her journey from a tech professional to a costume designer illustrates her adaptability and passion for creativity, making her a name to watch in the film and OTT industries.