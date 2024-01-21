Live
- Ram Mandir structure designed to withstand tremors up to magnitude 8: Minister
- Vladimir Putin willing to visit Pyongyang: North Korea
- Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say
- "Not scared of PM Modi, Assam CM...": Rahul Gandhi
- UP CM Yogi takes selfie with Lord Ram sand art at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya
- Pran Pratishtha Day 6: Ram Lalla idol undergoes ceremonial bath with medicated water
- Congress Govt will restore the past glory of Panchayat Raj system in Telangana: Uttam
- CM Revanth Reddy discusses River Musi front development with global planners
- Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships
- Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking immediate implementation of Women Reservation Bill on Monday
Just In
Crazy project to be Telugu debut of Rukmini Vasanth
In a recent development, Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition for her role in the Kannada film "Sapta Saagaralu Daati" alongside Rakshit Shetty, has signed her first Telugu film.
In a recent development, Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition for her role in the Kannada film "Sapta Saagaralu Daati" alongside Rakshit Shetty, has signed her first Telugu film. The upcoming project will feature Mass Raja Raviteja and will be directed by KV Anudeep, known for the success of "Jathi Ratnalu."
Rukmini Vasanth received acclaim for her performance in "Sapta Saagaralu Daati," and her first foray into Telugu cinema has generated interest among the audience. Director K. V. Anudeep, who previously introduced Faria Abdullah in "Jathi Ratnalu," aims to create another successful collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth.
While Anudeep's recent projects, "First Day First Show" as a producer and "Prince" as a director, faced challenges at the box office, the upcoming collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth holds potential for both the director and the debutante actress in Tollywood. It remains to be seen if this project will prove to be a breakthrough for Rukmini in the Telugu film industry.