Crazy project to be Telugu debut of Rukmini Vasanth

In a recent development, Rukmini Vasanth, who gained recognition for her role in the Kannada film "Sapta Saagaralu Daati" alongside Rakshit Shetty, has signed her first Telugu film. The upcoming project will feature Mass Raja Raviteja and will be directed by KV Anudeep, known for the success of "Jathi Ratnalu."

Rukmini Vasanth received acclaim for her performance in "Sapta Saagaralu Daati," and her first foray into Telugu cinema has generated interest among the audience. Director K. V. Anudeep, who previously introduced Faria Abdullah in "Jathi Ratnalu," aims to create another successful collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth.

While Anudeep's recent projects, "First Day First Show" as a producer and "Prince" as a director, faced challenges at the box office, the upcoming collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth holds potential for both the director and the debutante actress in Tollywood. It remains to be seen if this project will prove to be a breakthrough for Rukmini in the Telugu film industry.







