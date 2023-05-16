Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Custody Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Earns Merely Rs 1 Crore on Day 4
Director Venkat Prabhu made his directorial debut in Telugu with the film "Custody," starring Naga Chaitanya. Unfortunately, the action drama has been...
Director Venkat Prabhu made his directorial debut in Telugu with the film "Custody," starring Naga Chaitanya. Unfortunately, the action drama has been facing difficulties at the box office since its release in theaters. On Monday, May 15th, the film achieved its lowest earnings and it seems unlikely to recover from this setback. In its first four days, the movie has yet to surpass Rs 10 crore in India, which is a cause for concern for the creators of "Custody." The film's performance suggests that it may ultimately be considered a disappointment.
On its opening day (May 12th), the film managed to earn Rs 3.2 crore in India. However, since then, there has been a steady decline in its collection. The estimates indicate that on May 15th, the film only earned Rs 1 crore (nett) in India, marking a disappointing Monday for the movie.
This brings the total four-day collection to Rs 7.63 crore in India. The film's occupancy rate in Telugu theaters was recorded at 14.20 percent.